× Mom arrested after 5-year-old son found weighing less than 25 pounds

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old Florida woman was arrested after police found her 5-year-old son malnourished and weighing only 25 pounds.

Officers went to the home on Thursday to follow up on a case of child neglect, WKMG reports. Upon arrival, they found the boy eating small pieces of old cereal off the living room floor.

Naomie Hall was arrested and charged with child neglect causing great harm.

Investigators say Hall admitted to not giving her son prescribed medications and that she had been going three to four days without feeding him. The boy also could not stand, walk or speak. He had not received any form of education and was not taught how to communicate.

The 5-year-old was taken to the Child Protection Team Office and officially weighed in as 24.9 pounds, which “was not even on the growth chart.”

At the hospital, doctors found he had not been bathed in “quite a while” and his hands and feet were covered with blisters.

Hall is behind bars on a $35,000 bond.