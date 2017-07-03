× Man wanted in shooting into occupied vehicle in Burlington extradited back to Alamance County

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a shooting into an occupied vehicle in Burlington last month is in custody in Alamance County, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Christopher Lee Neal, 42, of Rockingham, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting happened on June 13 at the intersection of West Web Avenue and Glenn Raven Road. Burlington police say Neal pulled up beside of a woman’s car and fired shots at it. The woman was not injured.

On Monday, Neal was extradited from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, back to North Carolina. He is being held in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.