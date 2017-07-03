× Man sits on gun, shoots himself in groin, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida man was hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself in the groin early Friday morning when he sat down on a gun in the seat of his car.

The 38-year-old man was sitting in his car by himself when the gun went off, according to WJXT.

A woman told police the man came into her home in a panic and ran straight to the bathroom. She followed him into the bathroom and saw the gunshot wound, so she took him to a local hospital.

The man has a previous conviction for cocaine possession in 2004 and could face charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.