Man shot in head inside car in Eden

EDEN, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head inside a car in Eden on Monday.

The shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Manley Street and The Boulevard, according to Eden police.

After he was shot, police say he got out of the vehicle and started knocking on doors for help. That's when a neighbor called 911.

The man has been identified as Travis Stefan Witcher, 24, according to a news release.

He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police believe two cars were involved in an altercation, which led to the shooting.