Man allegedly mistakes son for intruder, shoots and kills him

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- A Colorado man was arrested after allegedly killing an intruder at his home, a tresspaser who turned out to be the man’s son.

Frank Leo Huner Jr., 58, called 911 at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday to say he’d shot a person, according to KDVR.

Moments later, the man said the victim was his adult son, Nick Huner.

Huner told the dispatcher his son had been shot about six times.

Investigators confirmed the person who was shot was later pronounced deceased. The coroner will have to formally identify the body to confirm whether it is Huner’s son.

Huner was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.