HIV positive middle school instructional assistant accused of sexually assaulting several boys

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A former middle school instructional assistant and track coach in Maryland was arrested Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting several male students, WRC-TV reports.

Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, of Waldorf, Maryland, was indicted by a grand jury Friday on three counts of production of child pornography and two counts of second-degree assault.

Bell has told law enforcement he is HIV positive.

Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry told WRC-TV that at least 10 boys were victims and they were “mostly middle schoolers and pre-adolescent students.” The sheriff added that there may be more victims.

An investigation into Bell started in December 2016 when a parent noticed a suspicious text message on a child’s phone.

Child pornography was found Bell’s personal electronic devices, law enforcement said. One video appears to show Bell having sex with a child inside a middle school classroom.

Bell is being held without bond and additional charges are likely.

Berry said he is not aware of any victims contracting HIV, but that more testing will be done.