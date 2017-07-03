Graham apartment fire was intentionally set

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, N.C. -- The fire at the Parkridge Apartments on Townbranch Road was intentionally set, according to Graham Fire Department Fire Inspector Bo Russell.

Russell said the fire is still under investigation but a K-9 working the fire scene found flammable substances at a number of locations.

The residents of the eight apartments all escaped the fire with only a few minor injuries.

They are not able to return to their apartments because of smoke, water and structural damage to the building.

The Red Cross is assisting those residents with temporary housing.

Damage to the building is estimated at $100,000.