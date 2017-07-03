Gorilla captivated by videos of baby gorillas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A heartwarming photo shows a woman looking at photos of baby gorillas with an adult gorilla — and the animal looks completely mesmerized.

During a recent trip to the zoo, Lindsey Costello saw plenty of animals. But while she was checking out the gorilla enclosure, Costello captured one of the animal’s attention by showing it videos of baby gorillas.

Costello said an older woman, who visited the zoo often, was already showing the gorilla videos when she arrived at the enclosure, according to WTVD. The woman saw how excited she was and asked if she wanted to try.

“She said she always shows him these videos,” Costello said. “She told me she appreciates my excitement over the ordeal since she has such a passion for it.”

Castello sat side-by-side with the gorilla and held the screen up to the glass.

Costello posted a picture of the moment to Instagram with the caption, “My new friend and I enjoy watching videos of baby gorillas.”

My new friend and I enjoy watching videos of baby gorillas! 😍😍😍🦍 #mylifeiscomplete #hereallylovedthisyall A post shared by Lindsey Costello (@lindseyncostello) on Jun 29, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

It looks like humans aren’t the only ones who enjoy watching Youtube videos of baby animals.