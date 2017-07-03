× Federal weapons charges against former Greensboro police officer dismissed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Federal weapons charges against a former Greensboro police officer have been dismissed.

On June 19, United States District Judge Loretta Biggs entered an order finding in favor of William White, of Pleasant Garden, who was charged in March with possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle and possession of three unregistered firearm silencers.

During a search of White’s residence, officers found an “Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 with an 8-inch barrel.” A rifle must have a 16-inch barrel to be legal in North Carolina.

White’s defense argued that the search warrant was not based on probable cause because the evidence outlined in the application for the search warrant was stale and that the warrant was an impermissible general warrant in that it lacked the specificity required.

On Friday, the federal prosecutors, with leave of court, dismissed the federal indictment of White.

White still faces charges related to breaking into businesses.