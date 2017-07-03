City prepares for Fun Fourth Festival in downtown Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Downtown Greensboro, Inc. began planning for the Fun Fourth Festival at the end of January.

Monday night, celebrations kick off with a Freedom run race (mile, 5k and 10k) and a block party on Elm Street.

The block party will feature food truck options and two live music entertainment groups from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Downtown Greensboro Inc. President Zack Matheny expects 10,000 people for the block party but thousands more for the festival Tuesday.

It's the largest Fourth of July festival statewide.

"Southport has great one, it has about 45,000 people, Asheville has like 45,000 people, we expect 80,000 people plus in the next 36 hours," Matheny said.

Tuesday starting at 1 p.m., guests can expect a list of music acts and entertainers, food vendors, interactive games for kids and adults leading up to the fireworks display from the First National Bank Stadium. The fireworks display starts at 9 p.m.

Matheny explains it takes a village in setup and planning along with the help of the area's first responders and the Greensboro Police Department.

"We work with them along the plan not only just making sure that we understand what area but how we're going to staff the area as well," explained Lt. Chad Williams.

There will be approximately 300 officers working to direct traffic flow and safety checkpoints.

"We work very hard to bring in as many off-duty officers as we can so it doesn't affect the overall service to the city," Williams said.

Several roads will be blocks starting Monday night including Greene Street and Friendly Avenue.

Drivers should pay close attention to detours and signs.

"We try to make sure that we keep it where people can travel east to west through town as much as possible and of course with Gate City Boulevard you can use that as well," Williams said.

There is no admission fee to access any of the Fun Fourth Festival events.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video