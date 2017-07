Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, N.C. -- Five people are alive after an apartment fire in Graham early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the Parkridge Apartments on Townbranch Road around 4:45 a.m.

Five people were inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Alvin & Justin thankful to be alive after their apartment was destroyed by a fire this am. 5 people inside at the time.No one hurt. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/on5Z6Hpmdd — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) July 3, 2017