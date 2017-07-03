2 men arrested after 3 endangered deer found tied up in car

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Sunday after three endangered deer were found tied up inside a car during a traffic stop, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy pulled the car over early Sunday morning for a broken taillight.

The deputy contacted Florida wildlife officials after finding three endangered Key deer bound with heavy twine in the vehicle — two in the back seat and a third in the trunk.

“In order to prevent further stress to the deer, all three were released back into the wild,” Florida wildlife officials said in a Facebook post Monday. “Two of the deer ran off, and wellness checks are being conducted by USFWS on the third.”

The two men in the vehicle were charged with injuring an endangered species, taking a deer out of season and animal cruelty. They were booked into the Monroe County Jail.

