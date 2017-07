Vehicle crash with entrapment on highway 52 South @ Akron Dr. Highway 52 South is closed at Akron until further notice. #wsfire .120 pic.twitter.com/nu8WvQbbzU — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) July 2, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A portion of Highway 52 South at Akron Drive has reopened after a crash on Sunday.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department referred to the incident on Twitter as a “vehicle crash with entrapment.”

All lanes were open by about 4:20 p.m.

There is no word on any possible injuries or what caused the crash.