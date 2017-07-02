× Police investigate armed robbery reported at Winston-Salem business

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating the armed robbery of a business in Winston-Salem early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Lucky Strike at 6426 University Parkway at about 1:30 a.m. in connection to the incident.

The clerk told police that a suspect entered with a weapon drawn and demanded money, police said in a press release.

The suspect took the money and ran off in an unknown direction, according to police. No one was injured.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.