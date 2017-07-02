× North Carolina woman who went missing from job at airport terminal found in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A woman who went missing after leaving her job at a North Carolina airport terminal on Monday has been found alive.

Allison Cope was found in Virginia Beach late Saturday night after she went missing from Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday afternoon, according to airport police.

Cope went on her scheduled break at the Terminal 2 pre-security Starbucks, but never returned.

She was expected to be back around 3 p.m. and was eventually reported missing at about 7 p.m.

Change of Heart Pit Bull Rescue, which Cope helps run, posted on its Facebook page saying that she “would never just disappear.” Her family even rented a helicopter to find her.

Photos of her at a Shell gas station in Wake Forest surfaced last week.

Police said there was no evidence that she is under any distress and no evidence of any crimes being committed at the airport or anywhere on the airport campus.

No details have been released since she was found or why she left.