North Carolina man charged with lying to FBI about Islamic State plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-area man is accused of lying to the FBI during a terror investigation, according to WSOC.

A federal grand jury indicted Alexander Samuel Smith on two charges of making a false statement to an agency of the United States.

In July 2014, Smith initiated contact with a person he believed was an ISIS representative but instead was an FBI confidential human source, according to the indictment.

Court documents show that during their conversations, Smith discussed his desire and plans to travel to Syria to fight with ISIS.

During a meeting with the confidential source in Matthews, Smith mentioned that his girlfriend was an airline employee with a buddy pass that allows others to fly at discounted rates, the federal indictment said.

