Elon University runner hit by car in March is conscious and recovering at a hospital in Baltimore

BALTIMORE – An Elon University student who was hit by a car while jogging in March is conscious and recovering at a hospital in Baltimore.

Evan Offstein said in a Facebook statement that his daughter Molly Offstein is currently undergoing treatment at the Kennedy Krieger Institute.

“As for Molly’s progress, they are definitely throwing the kitchen sink at her in terms of therapies–physical, occupational, and speech,” Evan Offstein wrote, in part. “In addition, they have some unique therapies such as intensive pet therapy and music therapy. Yesterday, Molly held a guitar.”

A photo posted of Molly Offstein to Facebook on Sunday shows her holding a running baton and giving a thumbs up while recovering.

Molly Offstein had previously spent several weeks at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta and had been in a vegetative state.

She was jogging near University Drive at O’Kelly Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. March 6 when she was struck by a vehicle.

The driver had a green light and was going under the speed limit on University Drive, posted at 55 mph, according to witness testimony given to police.