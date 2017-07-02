× Amtrak train derails near Chambers Bay golf course in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — An Amtrak train has derailed in Washington state near the Chambers Bay golf course in University Place.

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene, including the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, which said there are no reports of major injuries.

The West Pierce Fire Department said 250 passengers were on board the Amtrak train when four cars derailed.

None of the train cars ended up in the water.

Officials are moving the injured to the marina.