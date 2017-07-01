× Thousands of gallons of milk spills on North Carolina highway, creek after tanker crash

POLK COUNTY, N.C. — About 6,000 gallons of milk spilled onto a North Carolina highway and into a creek after a tanker crashed.

WLOS reported that it happened along Interstate 26 in Polk County at about 7 a.m. Saturday and the milk spilled into storm drains and into Cove Creek, which flows into the Green River.

There is no risk to humans in the spill, said Landon Davidson, with the N.C. Division of Water Resources Regional Supervisor for the Asheville region. He said there is a slight risk for fish, but no dead fish were seen on the scene.

Water resource officials have cleared the scene, but Davidson said they’re keeping in touch with the game warden in that area for updates.

The tanker crashed due to “unsafe speed for road conditions,” according to a trooper.