× Silver Alert issued for man reported missing out of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a man reported missing out of Winston-Salem, according to police.

Ronald Lee Brown, 23, has been described as a black male, 5’11’ and about 200 pounds, with brown eyes, a black “afro” hairstyle with red tips and a full beard.

Winston-Salem officers were called to the 800 block of Gray Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday in reference to a missing person call.

Arriving officers found out that Brown had been missing for about 48 hours, police said in a press release.

Police said Brown suffers from a cognitive disorder that requires medication and is currently not taking his medicine.

Brown is reportedly wearing a lime green shirt carrying either a book bag or a black trash bag with his belongings.

Police said he was last seen in the area of Carver School Road and Lansing Drive near the Carl Russell Recreation Center, Library and Viking Street areas.

Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336)727-2800.