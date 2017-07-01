× Lives drastically change for district attorneys charged in theft of funds case

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — As prosecutors, Craig Blitzer and Wallace Bradsher were sworn to uphold the law. But last week, they were charged with breaking it, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Both men walked into the Wake County Detention Center and turned themselves in, closing a chapter in a saga that has enveloped the district attorney’s offices in Rockingham, Person and Caswell counties for nearly a year.

The men face criminal charges for the alleged theft of state money through the state’s payroll system. Those charges stem from allegations that Blitzer and Bradsher schemed to hire each other’s wives in order to eventually collect more than $100,000 in combined annual unearned salaries.

No additional charges are expected against either man or other people involved, including the prosecutors’ wives, Cindy Blitzer and Pamela Bradsher.

