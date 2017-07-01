Community Health center expands as health care overhaul looms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- United Health Centers recently opened their third location on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston- Salem because of the great need in Forsyth County.

“We see ourselves as a patient medical in that our patients are the center of the care that we provide,” said CEO LaShun Huntley.

Dental services will begin at the end of summer and there are plans for WIC nutrition stations and an onsite pharmacy as well.

United Health Centers offers care to those regardless of their coverage plan or those who are uninsured.

The payment process for patients uninsured is based off a sliding fee scale. Based on an application process, patients can be seen by a physician for as low as $35, including lab work.

While the vote on the GOP healthcare bill has been placed on hold until after the Independence holiday, staff at United Health Centers assure patients that their facilities will not be impacted.

United Health Centers services approximately 10 thousand patients total and is the only federal qualified center in Forsyth County.