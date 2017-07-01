× $600,000 in cash missing from Wake County government office, records show

RALEIGH, N.C. — Hundreds of thousands of dollars went missing from the Wake County Register of Deeds office over the last two years and the Wake County district attorney says it’s likely multiple people will face criminal charges.

WTVD reported that the State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation last spring just as the longtime Register of Deeds Laura Riddick stepped down citing health reasons.

At the time, County Manager Jim Hartmann stressed her departure was not related to the investigation, but public records are placing Riddick at the center of cash management discrepancies within her office dating back several years.

While an internal audit is still underway, records show that so far, for the years 2015 and 2016, $606,237 in funds are unaccounted for.

Freeman said the SBI’s Financial Crimes Division is looking into transactions dating back nearly 10 years.

The Wake County Register of Deeds office is a multi-million dollar operation that deals largely in cash, bringing in revenue from things like marriage licenses, birth, and death certificates.

