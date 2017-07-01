× 4 people injured in Winston-Salem shooting that started over a neighborhood dispute

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating shootings at two nearby homes in Winston-Salem that left four people injured.

Officers were called to 2824 Patria St. and 2830 Patria St. at about 12:17 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting.

Arriving officers found four victims suffering from gunshots wounds, with injuries in the upper chest, foot, leg and bicep.

Police said the victims were taken to local hospitals, but none of the injuries were life threatening. The ages of the victims were 29, 24, 29 and 27.

Police believe the incident started over a neighborhood dispute and gunfire was exchanged at both locations. There is no word on any arrests.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.