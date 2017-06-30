× Woman says doctors left camera in her body after surgery

DRUID HILLS, Ga. — A woman is suing a Georgia hospital after they allegedly left a camera inside her body after an organ transplant.

On Dec. 17, 2014, Lacrystal Lockett went into surgery for a kidney and pancreatic transplant at Emory University Hospital, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The surgery was deemed a success and she was discharged.

The following June, the camera was discovered during an exam and she was forced to undergo another surgery to remove it.

“As a result of Defendants’ negligence, Plaintiff Lacrystal Lockett suffered undue hardship through additional surgical procedures and has incurred medical expenses as well as significant pain and suffering, future pain and suffering, and lost wages,” the suit says.

Now, Lockett is asking for a jury to determine how much she’s owed.