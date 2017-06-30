SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Indiana mother received quite the surprise when she gave birth to a 16-pound baby boy last month.

Whitney Hallett delivered not-so-little Waylon Cole on May 1. At Whitney’s 37-week ultrasound, doctors said they expected him to be around 12 pounds, WLKY reports.

So, a heavy baby wasn’t unexpected.

“We ended up weighing him three times because no one could believe he actually weighed 16 pounds,” father Edmond Hallett told Us Weekly. At first, I thought maybe the scale was broken.”

Those numbers put him in the weight range of an average 6-month-old baby.

Waylon, who spent the first seven weeks in the NICU for breathing and feeding issues, is now home and healthy, his parents say.

At 7 weeks old, he now weighs 17 pounds, seven ounces.

“He sleeps a lot more than our other babies did, but he’s healthy,” said Edmond Hallett. “When he’s awake, he’s alert and smiles. He’s a happy boy.”

Indiana woman gives birth to 16-pound baby boy: ‘I thought maybe the scale was broken’ https://t.co/pFSPEZdKRQ pic.twitter.com/o0gjyT5FM7 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 29, 2017