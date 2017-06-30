× Venus Williams found at fault in fatal car crash, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Police say tennis star Venus Williams was at fault in a car crash that killed a 78-year-old man in Florida.

On June 9, Williams’ SUV ran into an intersection in Palm Beach Gardens, according to TMZ. The other driver, identified as Linda Barson, couldn’t stop and hit William’s car.

The driver’s husband, Jerome Barson, suffered head trauma and was taken to the hospital. He died two weeks later.

Linda Barson was also hospitalized with broken bones but survived the crash.

A police report read, “[Venus] is at fault for violating the right of way of [the other driver].”

Williams, who turned 37 this month, is a seven-time Grand Slam champion and has won Wimbledon five times. She is considered one of the favorites to win this year.