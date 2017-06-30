Recipe: Independence Day Cake

Want to be a hit at this weekend’s 4th of July party?  Make a patriotic and healthy cake to bring to your pot luck.  Check out this recipe for Poke & Pour Independence Day Cake.

Ingredients:

  • 1 box of white cake mix
  • 3 egg whites
  • 1/3 cup of applesauce
  • 1 cup of water
  • 1 box (4-serving size) Jell-O strawberry flavored
  • 1 cup of boiling water
  • 1 cup of cold water
  • 1 container (8 oz.) whipped topping
  • 1 cup of fresh sliced strawberries
  • ½ cup of fresh blueberries

Directions:

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees. Make and bake cake mix as directed on box for 13×9-inch pan. Cool completely in pan, about 1 hour.
  • Pierce cooled cake with end of spoon at ½-inch intervals. In a medium bowl, stir in Jell-O mix and boiling water. Stir until dissolved. Stir in cold water.
  • Carefully pour mixture over entire surface of cake. Refrigerate at least 3 hours until serving time.
  • When ready to serve, gently spread container of whipped topping over cake. Arrange strawberries and blueberries on top of cake to look like flag.
  • Store loosely covered in refrigerator.

Source: KTVI