Recipe: Independence Day Cake
Want to be a hit at this weekend’s 4th of July party? Make a patriotic and healthy cake to bring to your pot luck. Check out this recipe for Poke & Pour Independence Day Cake.
Ingredients:
- 1 box of white cake mix
- 3 egg whites
- 1/3 cup of applesauce
- 1 cup of water
- 1 box (4-serving size) Jell-O strawberry flavored
- 1 cup of boiling water
- 1 cup of cold water
- 1 container (8 oz.) whipped topping
- 1 cup of fresh sliced strawberries
- ½ cup of fresh blueberries
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350 degrees. Make and bake cake mix as directed on box for 13×9-inch pan. Cool completely in pan, about 1 hour.
- Pierce cooled cake with end of spoon at ½-inch intervals. In a medium bowl, stir in Jell-O mix and boiling water. Stir until dissolved. Stir in cold water.
- Carefully pour mixture over entire surface of cake. Refrigerate at least 3 hours until serving time.
- When ready to serve, gently spread container of whipped topping over cake. Arrange strawberries and blueberries on top of cake to look like flag.
- Store loosely covered in refrigerator.
Source: KTVI