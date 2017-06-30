× Popular Forsyth County sports bar closes after 4 years of business

CLEMMONS, N.C. – A popular sports bar in Forsyth County closed last week.

River Ridge Tap House at 1480 River Ridge Drive in Clemmons announced last Friday on Facebook that the business was closing.

“We would like to thank our community for the love and support that you have given us over the years,” the post read, in part. “We have been so proud to be apart of you all.”

The restaurant did not specifically say why they were closing.

The business opened in 2013, taking over the space formerly occupied by Big Shotz Tavern, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

In December, 30 people became ill from carbon monoxide poisoning, which was traced to a malfunction in the restaurant’s heating system.