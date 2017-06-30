Mom allegedly ignored 4-year-old’s gunshot wound for 2 weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A Florida woman waited nine days before taking her 4-year-old daughter to the hospital after the little girl accidentally shot herself in the leg.

Police say the girl and her mother, Shanquisha Lashay Upshaw, 23, were staying at a friend's home when the child accidentally shot herself while playing with a gun, according to the News-Press. Investigators believe the incident happened between May 31 and June 7.

Upshaw knew there was an unsecured gun at the home that could be accessed by her daughter, police reports say. Even after the shooting, Upshaw told friends and family that her daughter had simply injured her knee while playing at the park.

The little girl's father eventually took the girl to the hospital after Upshaw agreed to turn her over.

At the hospital, doctors found a bullet still lodged inside the girl's foot, and an infection was forming, WBBH reports. She underwent surgery and has to wear a cast for the next month.

Upshaw was arrested and charged with aggravated child neglect.