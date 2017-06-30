Michigan governor vetoes ‘Choose Life’ license plate

LANSING, Mich. — Republican Gov. Rick Snyder vetoed legislation on Friday that would have required Michigan to create a “Choose Life” license plate.

In a release, Snyder said he felt it was “inappropriate” for the state to endorse the political message, according to the Detroit News. The money would have gone to a fund for anti-abortion group Right to Life of Michigan.

“The ‘Choose Life’ license plate is a political message that has the potential to bitterly divide millions of Michiganders and that, in my view, is not appropriate for a state-issued license plate,” said Snyder in a release to lawmakers.

Even though he vetoed the legislation, Snyder called the cause “noble” but was against having a private fund make funding decisions.

The license plate bill was passed 25-11 in the Senate and 65-43 in the House before the governor struck it down.