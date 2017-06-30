Man proposes to girlfriend, asks sister with Down syndrome to be his “best friend forever”

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — An Indiana man took his devotion a step further when he asked his girlfriend to marry him and turned around, bent down on one knee and asked her sister with Down syndrome to be his “best friend forever.”

Will Seaton and Ashley Schaus began dating in 2010, FOX 5 reports. Shortly after they started dating, Ashley introduced Will to her sister, Hannah.

“She has Down syndrome and diabetes, and I look after her and protect her,” Ashley said. “To be with me, you must accept her and love her as well.”

On March 8, 2016, Will proposed to Ashley and Hannah.

“Before you knew it, he was down on one knee, asking her [Hannah] to be his best friend forever,” Ashley said. “It was the sweetest moment in my whole life watching Hannah be so happy and feeling so special.”

The couple plans to marry in early October where Hannah will be a bridesmaid.

“She will be a part of everything when it comes to the wedding,” Ashley says.