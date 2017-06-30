Man bitten by shark at NC beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. — A man was bitten by a shark on Thursday evening at Wrightsville Beach when he went into the water to help a fisherman bring it to land.

The fisherman caught the shark around 7:30 p.m. off the Johnnie Mercer’s Pier, WECT reports. Another man, who was not identified, swam into the water under the pier to help bring it to shore.

Pier employee Catherine Patton said the shark bit the man on the arm as he was pulling it in.

“There was a lot of blood, but they took him away in an ambulance, and I think he’s OK,” she told the station.

The man was taken to a hospital before police and fire department crews arrived.