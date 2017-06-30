Man arrested after allegedly shooting co-defendant, returning to scene in Tobaccoville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBACCOVILLE, N.C. -- A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his co-defendant in a criminal case, then returning to the scene after leaving his victim for dead.

Forsyth County deputies say on Wednesday, at about 11:15 p.m., they responded to a reported shooting in the 6600 block of Doral Drive in Tobaccoville.

“I cut the light on, I look through the blinds of the door and all I see is a bloody head,” said Ted Hall, the owner of the home where the man appeared. “I open the door, and the guy was like, ‘Hey, can you call 911, I’ve been shot.’”

Hall says the man, now identified by deputies as 23-year-old Travis Aaron Dekmar, was alert as he bled, describing being shot in the head at a barn nearby, before pretending to be dead until the person left and walking through the woods to Hall’s home.

Hall called 911 and the dispatchers told him to ask Dekmar a series of questions.

“Can you physically see the gunshot wound, I said, ‘You know, I don’t physically see it, but I physically see the blood is covered everywhere,’” Hall recalled.

EMS arrived and took Dekmar to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. There, he told investigators that he was shot by Brian Keith Manley, who they say is Dekmar’s co-defendant in an upcoming criminal case. Deputies say that Dekmar also told them that “he and several acquaintances, to include Manley, were riding around and subsequently drove to a location somewhere in Tobaccoville. While at the location, Dekmar stated he and Manley went to a tobacco barn on the property where Manley subsequently shot him in the head.”

The next morning, deputies were able to identify the barn where the shooting took place, located in the 6700 block of Doral Drive. When they approached the barn, they say Manley exited the barn. They add that Manley was arrested after a brief foot chase.

“To shoot him, leave him dead that night and then come back the next day to think their body’s still going to be laying there, you’re like ‘There’s no body, where’s the body,’” Hall said.

Manley, 38, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Manley is currently inside the Forsyth County Detention Center with a secured bond of $500,000. He is due in court on July 20.

“It’s good investigative skill, as well as a little bit of luck,” said Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brad Stanley. “We’ll take both, always.”

Deputies say Dekmar remains in critical condition.