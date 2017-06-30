Law enforcement to crack down on drunk drivers this 4th of July weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- Law enforcement agencies are cracking down on drunk drivers this holiday weekend. FOX8 was told there will be a DWI checkpoint taking place somewhere in Triad Friday night.

We got a look inside a breath alcohol testing mobile unit, nicknamed the Batmobile. It’s a one stop shop for processing drunk drivers, from the breath alcohol test to a mini magistrate’s office.

There are nine of these unit in the state.

“We're out here just to try to make sure that if you see this vehicle maybe that'll make you think, 'Maybe I shouldn't have that beer at the lake' or 'Maybe I shouldn’t have that beer at the beach and then drive back,'” said Tonya Skinner, the breath alcohol test (BAT) coordinator.

Skinner says Thursday one of the units in Concord helped get six drunk drivers off the road. She’s expecting even more this weekend.

AAA estimates this will be the most traveled 4th of July weekend ever. It says more than one million North Carolinians are getting out of town.

Most of the people we spoke with at a rest stop in Alamance County said they were going to the coast.