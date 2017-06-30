Heartwarming photo shows SC officer help elderly man to bus stop

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A heartwarming photo shows a South Carolina officer helping an elderly man to a bus stop.

Garrod Collins posted the photo on Facebook Wednesday morning. The picture shows the officer carrying three bags while helping the man, who has a cane, walk.

The caption read, “Just saw this N. Charleston police officer pull over, get out of his car and help this elderly man walk to the bus stop while carrying his bags for him! Just thought I’d throw this out there!”

Collins posted the photo to help combat the negativity surrounding police officers.

“I just wanted people to see that we still have a lot of good ones out there,” Collins told WCSC. “The city of North Charleston Police Department has taken a beating over the last few years. I just wanted the citizens to know the police still care.”

The photo has more than 9,000 shares and 6,000 likes on Facebook.