Governor Roy Cooper signs ‘brunch bill’

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has signed a new law allowing alcohol sales on Sunday mornings, WTVD reports.

The bill made headlines several weeks ago when lawmakers said that they were tackling North Carolina’s Sunday alcohol laws and since then the so-called “brunch bill” has taken on several different versions.

The the so-called “brunch bill” allows retail outlets and restaurants to start selling alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays (instead of noon) and local governments can adjust restaurant serving hours to earlier.

“The passage of S.B. 155 will help restaurants to better meet the needs of their guests, particularly where tourism drives business or where local residents demand more choices. In cities and counties that elect this option, restaurants will be able to meet customer demands, grow their businesses, create jobs, increase tax revenue and bring patrons into business districts earlier in the day,” said Lynn Minges, president & CEO of the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association, after the bill passed in the General Assembly earlier this week.

