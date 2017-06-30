× Caswell County Sheriff Michael Welch announces retirement

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — Caswell County Sheriff Michael Welch on Friday announced he will retire at the end of July.

In a letter to county commissioners, Welch said his retirement will be effective at 5 p.m. on July 31.

“This decision has not been an easy one for me to make,” Welch said in the letter to commissioners. “After a law enforcement career that spans more than 30 years of service, I personally know this is the time. I plan to spend more time with my family.”

Welch became a Caswell County sheriff’s deputy in 1992 and was elected sheriff in 2002.

“I have been humbled to have led the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office and thankful for the support and confidence of the communities for the past 14 years,” Welch said.