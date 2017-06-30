Burlington Housing Authority meets with police to discuss community safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Some people in Burlington say they don't feel safe in their homes and the Burlington Housing Authority wants to solve that problem.

The BHA called a meeting with Burlington police Thursday night to talk about how they can make their community safer.

According to Burlington police Lt. Bret Currie, violent and non-violent crimes are on the rise in Burlington.

He says they're happening all over the city.

But the Burlington Housing Authority thinks police aren't paying enough attention to these crimes when they happen on public housing properties.

At a meeting between the two groups, Currie and other police officers heard from members of the housing authority, who say police aren't responding to tips about drug deals and prostitution sales on BHA properties.

"Its disappointing that they think we're not doing anything to address their complaints," Currie said.

BHA operates several complexes in Burlington, but Currie says those properties don't see more crime than other areas of the city.

"A lot of those crimes may not be occurring or are not occurring on BHA property," he said.

Currie says just because police don't follow up on a tip with a caller directly, doesn't mean they're not following up through.

"We do have a fault in it," he said. "We may not be responding back to them with the information, let them know what's going on with that problem. But sometimes, you know, we've got other crimes that's going on, and so sometimes it may slip through the cracks where they may not get a response, but something has been done about it."

At the meeting, Currie says both sides came up with ways they can make BHA residents feel safer and communicate better with each other. Because at the end of the day, Currie says BHA and police have the same goal.

"We want every citizen to fee safe in the city of Burlington," he said.