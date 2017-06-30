Billboard in North Carolina uses Bible verse to welcome immigrants, ‘Welcome the stranger, for you were once a stranger’

Welcome the stranger for you were once a stranger. https://t.co/0P1cQ9mtBR pic.twitter.com/Fzruhb0bLK — NC Council Churches (@ncchurches) June 29, 2017

A new billboard on Interstate 40 between Statesville and Hickory uses a Bible verse to welcome immigrants.

The News & Observer reported that it reads, “Welcome the stranger for you were once a stranger,” a quote from Leviticus 19:34.

“We want to remind folks that God intends for God’s people to welcome immigrants, refugees, and strangers precisely because we have been in those categories ourselves,” said the Rev. Jennifer Copeland, executive director of the N.C. Council of Churches, the group that put up the billboard.

The billboard went up last week and will be up for about a month, according to the paper.

In May, a billboard went up in Caldwell County that read, “Why support President Trump’s immigration ban??? 19 Muslim immigrants killed 2,977 Americans. Sept. 11, 2001. NCPastors.net. Sponsored by North Carolina Pastors Network.”