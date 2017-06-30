× Authorities searching for 3 suspects after crash with trooper in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Authorities are searching for three suspects involved in a crash with a trooper early Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. when Trooper B. M. Bush saw a car with no tail lights speeding on Business 40 near downtown Winston-Salem. Following a brief chase, the trooper’s patrol car collided with the suspect vehicle on westbound Business 40 near the Knollwood Street exit.

Three men jumped from the car and ran from the scene. They have not been taken into custody.

Trooper Bush suffered cuts and a sore back but did not require medical attention.

Troopers have since determined that the suspect car, a white Toyota Camry, was stolen from the Winston-Salem area last week.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call (336) 761-2441.