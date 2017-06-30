× Arson charges against teens in fatal Gatlinburg wildfire dropped

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The charges against two Tennessee teens allegedly responsible for starting the deadly wildfire in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in November 2016, have been dropped, WLOS reports.

In a press release, lawyers for the boys confirm 4th Judicial District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn has filed an order dismissing charges.

The release read, “Prosecutors have dropped charges against the 2 juveniles they initially labeled as being responsible for starting the state’s largest and deadliest wildfire this century. 4th Judicial District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn has filed an order dismissing charges against my client in their entirety. An explanation as to the reasons for the dismissal will be provided at the Isaacs Law Firm at 1 p.m. this afternoon.”

The wildfires killed 14, injured 175 and destroyed more than 2,4000 structures.