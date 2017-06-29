Video shows pregnant woman run over suspected purse thief in NC Walmart parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: Video could be considered offensive to some

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Video shows a pregnant woman chasing down a suspected thief and hitting him with her SUV in a North Carolina Walmart parking lot.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after Christine Braswell, 26, claimed she saw Robert Raines rummaging through her SUV, WLOS reports.

A witness to the alleged break-in, Blake Bennett, said he confronted Raines.

"When I walked out of Walmart, he had her purse and was pulling all of her stuff out," Bennett said. "Then me and my friend told him to put it down and 'What are you doing?'"

Raines ran away with Braswell's purse when she confronted him. She initially chased him on foot but decided to pursue him in her vehicle because she's pregnant.

"He was with my purse and he took off and I took off after him," Braswell told WLOS. "Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, threw it in gear and come across the curb and ran him over. I was not going to let him get away with it. It's not right, it's not fair."

Raines was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. He is charged with breaking and entering, larceny and damage to property.

Braswell is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Here is a look at original footage of the incident: