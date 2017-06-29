× Teen shot at Burlington park

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting at a Burlington park Wednesday night, according to a press release.

Police responded to North Park on Sharpe Road around 7:45 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the teen in a remote corner of the back parking lot with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

The victim told police he was alone when he was shot but a witness said the teenager was standing next to an occupied car. Another witness told authorities there was a fight before the shooting.

The victim was taken to UNC Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The teen is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.