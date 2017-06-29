Small plane crashes after takeoff near North Carolina beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Ocean Isle Beach Wednesday night.

The pilot and passenger were both taken to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, according to WECT.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement on the Beechcraft Musketeer BE23 crash:

“(The) aircraft crashed into the woods after departure from the Odell Williamson Municipal Airport, Ocean Isle Beach, NC, at 7:10 p.m.,” the statement read. “The FAA will investigate.”

A resident said the plane went down near a community called The Retreat at Ocean Isle Beach.

“Everyone in the neighborhood heard the crash,” the anonymous woman told WECT. “Then two large fire trucks showed up, ambulances and other emergency personnel.”

The FAA will begin investigating the crash Thursday.

NEW DETAILS: Witness reports hearing plane crash near her home in Ocean Isle Beach. One passenger taken to hospital. https://t.co/JCm9QrPov7 pic.twitter.com/MzytG91ldP — Jon Evans (@JonEvansWECT) June 29, 2017