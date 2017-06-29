× Police release surveillance photos of woman missing out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Raleigh-Durham International Airport Police Department has released three surveillance photos that show missing airport employee Allison Cope.

WTVD reported that the images show Cope and her car at a Shell gas station in Wake Forest on Monday afternoon.

Cope has not been heard from since she left her job at an airport terminal Starbucks Monday.

Police said there is no evidence that she is under any distress and no evidence of any crimes being committed at the airport or anywhere on the airport campus.

Cope’s car is a 2014 silver Ford Fusion with a North Carolina license plate that reads EHA 2771. It also has a window wrap of the non-profit Change of Heart Pitbull Rescue, according to police.

Cope is described as being in her mid-20s, having blonde hair, blue eyes, standing at 5’6″ and weighing about 180 pounds.