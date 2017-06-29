Man threatens to drop child from 15th-floor window unless he gets 1,000 Facebook likes

ALGIERS, Algeria — An Algerian man was sentenced to two years in prison for dangling a baby out of a window to get 1,000 Facebook likes.

The man posted a picture of himself hanging the baby out of a window in a high-rise building with the caption, “1,000 likes or I will drop him,” Al Arabiya reported. The man was charged with endangering the toddler’s safety.

The man, who is a relative of the child, said the picture was photoshopped and that the balcony had protective bars that were removed.

The child’s father asked the court to forgive the man, but the court ruled against him saying the picture was clear, according to BBC.