Kids launch rockets at High Point University for end of STEM program

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University started the day off with a bang. They’re ending their STEM program in a fun and interactive way.

Seventy-one kids decked out in the goggles and lab coats launched rockets on Thursday morning.

The university’s STEM camp is designed to provide students with hands on experiences in science, technology, math and engineering.

The camp gives kids the environment to be creative, to acquire and enjoy science.

“They learned about how NASA uses and builds different rockets,” said Shirley Disseler, STEM coordinator for the school of Education at High Point University. “What careers are involved in that because one of the things we know is that if we can get STEM careers and the excitement of kids at young ages they're more likely to go that way as they go to high school and take AP science courses and engineering courses.”

Besides learning how to build rockets, the kids were also shown what types of careers are available.