Keeping your car’s value high after damage, repairs

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Severe weather brings damage to our homes -- and also to our vehicles.

Costly repairs might keep costing you as North Carolina property tax adds up to big money in Guilford County.

North Carolina pays a company called TEC Data Systems to determine the value of vehicles. They do that by analyzing how much cars sell for and they don't know when your vehicle's value is lowered by damage.

To tell them, just visit your county's tax office and file an appeal.

Another way you might be overpaying is an accurate taxing district listed on your notice.

Don't pay more tax than you have too -- instead, pay attention!