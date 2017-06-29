It’s Christmas in July and we’re beginning to plan for the FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts later this year. We need your help choosing the songs!
Help us choose songs for the FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts
-
The 2nd annual FOX8 Community Baby Shower – donate today!
-
Piedmont Triad juice bar expanding
-
5/10K to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
-
Loretta Lynn, country music legend, hospitalized after suffering a stroke
-
UPS will charge more for Christmas shipments
-
-
Triad man at Manchester Arena during attack releases statement
-
FOX8 sponsors JDRF event to support type 1 diabetes research
-
Ariana Grande visits injured fans at Manchester hospital
-
Severe weather possible for Triad Wednesday evening
-
Photos: Hour-by-hour radar images show potential for severe weather Wednesday evening in Piedmont Triad
-
-
Hour-by-hour look at storms rolling through the Piedmont Triad Wednesday
-
Manchester benefit concert featuring Ariana Grande to go on despite London attack
-
Severe weather possible for Piedmont Triad on Wednesday